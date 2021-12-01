Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 140,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 155,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 34,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,520. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

