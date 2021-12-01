Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 3,910 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 529,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,406,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.