PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.32. 167,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.95. The company has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12-month low of $180.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.