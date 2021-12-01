UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.75-18.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.04 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.58.

UNH stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.65. 28,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

