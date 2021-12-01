NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $234.37

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $234.37 and last traded at $232.62, with a volume of 41483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

