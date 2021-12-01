Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Up 5.2%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 19,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,018,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Several research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

