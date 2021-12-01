Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCBFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.