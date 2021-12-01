Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCBFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

