Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $49.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,171. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -219.92 and a beta of -1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,553 shares of company stock worth $2,292,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

