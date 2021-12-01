Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $46.09

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BankUnited by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

