MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. MasTec has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

