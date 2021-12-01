Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in November

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.08.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.