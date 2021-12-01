Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE JRS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,411. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 103.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 113,957 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 522.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 104,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $428,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

