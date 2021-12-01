iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 137,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,111,003 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $45.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 105,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 328,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth $792,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.