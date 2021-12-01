Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $4,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $30,174,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $18,129,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

