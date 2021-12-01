Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.80. 32,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,045,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 26.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after buying an additional 309,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 121.5% during the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.