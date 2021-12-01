Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.80. 32,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,045,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.