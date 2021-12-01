Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Expands By 50.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 54,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,310. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

