Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.04.

TSE VET traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.00. The company had a trading volume of 922,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

