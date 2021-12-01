Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $78,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.38. 12,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.82. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

