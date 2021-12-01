Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 926.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,618 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

