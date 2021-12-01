Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 318,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,445. The company has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

