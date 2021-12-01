Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,417 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 578,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,426,387. The company has a market capitalization of $298.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.