Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,876 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 79,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

KMI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,186,727. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

