Tolar (TOL) Market Cap Hits $939,629.50

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 59.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tolar has a market cap of $939,629.50 and $59,414.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tolar has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00238380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.