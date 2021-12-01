Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Tops $97.10 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $97.10 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00238380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

