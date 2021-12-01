Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. uniQure accounts for 1.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 104.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $217,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,913. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

