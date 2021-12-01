Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 1,239 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew makes up about 2.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 45.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.4% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

