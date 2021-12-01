Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. 4,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,368. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.