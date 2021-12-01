Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Himax Technologies worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.77. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

