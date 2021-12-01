TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $14.50. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 13,760 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,453.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

