Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Decreases By 34.8%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 263.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROMF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of CROMF remained flat at $$14.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

