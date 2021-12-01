SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $18.71

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $19.93. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 2,679 shares traded.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

