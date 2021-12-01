Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DELCF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 42,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

