Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $82.05

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.05, but opened at $79.57. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $80.20, with a volume of 1,608 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $759,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $556,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,318,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

