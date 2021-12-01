Beam Hits Market Cap of $65.55 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $65.55 million and $15.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010541 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 102,194,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

