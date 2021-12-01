Moonriver 1-Day Volume Tops $55.40 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $302.56 or 0.00514074 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $742.65 million and $55.40 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00094532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.55 or 0.07991730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.69 or 0.97985715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,172,970 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,563 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

