Arbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 2.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

