Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $1.93 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,077 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

