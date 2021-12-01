Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,388 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 180.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 51.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 468,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 158,117 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 487,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 922,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,371,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

