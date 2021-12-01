Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,148 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.77 on Wednesday, hitting $1,149.53. The company had a trading volume of 150,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $970.02 and a 200-day moving average of $775.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.