Parker Investment Management LLC Has $785,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $17.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.21. 316,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.68. The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.56.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

