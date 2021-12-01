BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.74. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

