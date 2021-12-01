General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $191.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,460. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

