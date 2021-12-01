Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.80 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average of $242.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

