Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $5,770,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 731,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

