Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

