Eastern Bank Sells 355 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $259.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

