Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $683,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 118,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,946. The stock has a market cap of $525.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

