L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.22. 2,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

