Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post $5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings per share of $4.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $17.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock worth $3,092,057. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $95.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

