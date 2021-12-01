Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.77 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 197,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

